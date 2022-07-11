'One of the best hundreds I've seen' – Buttler in awe of Yadav knock after first win as England captain

England held on despite Yadav scoring a terrific 117 off 55 balls, falling just one run short of matching India's best ever showing in the format – Rohit Sharma's 118 against Sri Lanka in 2017 – as Buttler's men clawed back some pride at the end of a 2-1 series defeat.

They were indebted to Dawid Malan's 77 as they racked up 215-7 for their highest ever T20I score against India and a first win since Eoin Morgan's international retirement.

While Buttler was delighted with England's response with the bat after they were bowled out for just 148 and 121 in the first two matches of the series, he reserved his highest praise for India star Yadav.

"It was good fun, a fantastic game of cricket, much more like we're used to seeing from our side," Buttler told Sky Sports. "I was really pleased with the response with the bat especially.

"It was an incredible knock from Suryakumar, one of the best hundreds I've seen, and he put us under a lot of pressure.

5 - @surya_14kumar became the fifth Indian batter to register a century in T20Is; his knock of 117 runs in this game is India’s second-highest individual score in the format only after Rohit Sharma’s 118 against Sri Lanka in 2017. Ton.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Y7QyK9Rom9 — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) July 10, 2022

"The guys bowled really well at the end there. I was pleased to see [Richard] Gleeson back up another performance, CJ [Chris Jordan]'s been excellent all series, so I'm delighted for those guys."

England's Reece Topley was named player of the match after claiming three wickets but was also keen to lavish praise on India's best performer.

"I was speechless at some of the shots, they were unbelievable. He looks a hell of a player," Topley said.

"I've not come across him too much, so I was just in awe most of the time, to be honest."

119 - 119-run partnership between @surya_14kumar and @ShreyasIyer15 is India's highest fourth-wicket partnership in men's T20Is, overtaking KL Rahul & MS Dhoni's partnership of 107 runs against West Indies on 27 Aug 2016. Record. #ENGVIND pic.twitter.com/kOL9ELJCn0 — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) July 10, 2022

After watching Yadav come agonisingly close to matching his own record T20I total, Rohit was delighted with the 31-year-old's performance in a thrilling chase.

"It was a fantastic chase, and we are proud of our fight," Rohit said.

"Suryakumar Yadav was magnificent to watch. I have been watching him for a while, and he loves this format, he is unorthodox and has a wide range of shots.

"He never lets the tempo go. He has grown as player and is going from strength to strength."