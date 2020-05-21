Jurassic Park trailer? Anushka’s ‘dinosaur on the loose’ post of husband Virat Kohli becomes viral meme on internet

Bengaluru, May 21: The unprecedented lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus has seen Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma spending a lot of time together at home.

Having not been able to spend too much time together prior to this, the duo are making the most of it and setting couple goals as they set the internet on fire with their videos. The couple keep sharing videos on social media to give the fans a sneak peek into their lives and keep them engaged.

On Wednesday, Anushka shared a video of the cricketer where the Indian captain can be seen walking like a dinosaur. Anushka captioned the video, “I spotted.. A Dinosaur on the loose.”

In less than 24 hours the post has become the talk of the town. Anushka’s post on Instagram has garnered over 67 million views. And the meme hogs have instantly come up with a series of memes which is trending on social media.Anushka’s video has triggered a meme war and fans are having a gala time on the internet.

While several fans made movie posters, some stated that the skipper’s video was the next trailer of Jurassic Park. Meanwhile, in a hilarious response to the video, the Nagpur Police replied to Anushka, asking whether they should send a rescue team.

The 31-year-old Indian captain’s image as a dinosaur has set the social media world on fire and here are some of the memes doing the rounds on the internet.

The husband-wife duo have surely kept the internet busy with their posts. On Thursday, Kohli posted another video. In the video, the skipper can be seen working out and the post garnered 19 lakh views in just an hour.