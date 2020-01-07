Langer not expecting major changes for Australia's Bangladesh tour

Langer's Australia enjoyed a flawless summer Down Under after completing a 3-0 series sweep of trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand on Monday, having previously dispatched Pakistan 2-0.

Australia's batsmen and bowlers flexed their muscles in local conditions and Langer flagged few changes for the team's next Test assignment – away to Bangladesh in June.

Australia sweep New Zealand after Warner ton and Lyon's 10-wicket haul

"In the spirit of that continuity, it'd be hard to break up that squad," Langer told reporters on Tuesday (January 7), a day after Australia wrapped up a thumping 279-run win over New Zealand in the third and final Test at the SCG.

"We might add an all-rounder and another spinner because we're going to get spinning conditions."

Australia's last trip to Bangladesh resulted in a remarkable series draw against the Tigers in 2017.

Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, James Pattinson and Josh Hazlewood – who missed the final two Tests against the Black Caps due to injury – are set to be at the forefront for Australia.

Whether all four quicks will face Bangladesh in June is yet to be decided but Langer said: "I remember when Australia won after many, many years in India – in 2004 – it was on the back of some very, very disciplined fast bowling.

"Adam Gilchrist was the captain, we had very clear plans and we talked about that during the Ashes series. We had very clear plans on that [tour]. So it could happen, it'd be so hard to leave out one of those three or four [fast] bowlers.

"We'll look at that when it comes to Bangladesh, but there's a good combination at the moment. It also helps with Marnus (Labuschagne) bowling leg-spin and also helps with Travis Head being able to bowl a few overs [of off-spin] as well."

In the meantime, Australia's attention will turn to the white ball for a three-game ODI series away to India, starting January 14.

Andrew McDonald will lead Australia in India as coach Langer takes a break.

A lot of gum, but it's working - Labuschagne revels in starring role as Australia triumph

"I said to him this morning, 'we're not reinventing the wheel'. He's got a really good opportunity," Langer said.

"I'm so confident in our coaching staff now with the cricket side of things. A lot of the time now I think about the cricket 30 per cent of the time, the rest of the time all the other stuff that goes with it: the bigger picture, the cultural stuff.

"He's an excellent coach, we've got other excellent coaches to back him up. I said to him I won't ring him, I'll let him go. He said 'I might ring you', that's the difference. He'll do a really good job."