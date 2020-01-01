Justin Langer says Australia are weighing up spin options ahead of Sydney Test

"It will be hard to make changes. That said, I think it's really important that we wait because we've seen it in the Shield games and the groundsman is telling us he's expecting it to spin, so we have to respect that," Langer said in Sydney on Wednesday (January 1).

"But the boys are playing so well, we've talked about keeping the same group together as much as possible. James Pattinson came in and bowled so well in the last Test and that's really heartening for our depth.

"We've got Michael Neser, Mitch Swepson who is bowling very well and his improvement warrants him to be here. We'll wait and see over the next two days what the wicket looks like," he said.

Langer said Australia could use Marnus Labuschagne, a leg-spinner, to bowl a few overs. "It's certainly an option. That's how we have to look at it - we're talking about finding another all-rounder in Australian cricket - well it might give us an opportunity to bowl Marnus and Travis Head a few overs, to find those extra overs we're looking for.

"Every time Marnus gets the ball in his hand, it's pretty exciting. He's working hard on getting his lines right, so he makes them play a bit more, but he's an exciting prospect - the way he spins the ball - the more he can bowl in games, that's important.

"Whether it's in white-ball cricket, Sheffield Shield or Test cricket, the more he can bowl the more he can improve."

Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out of the Boxing Day Test with a hamstring strain, has returned to training but will not come back into the side immediately and is likelier to return during the ODI series.

"If he (Hazlewood) had his way he probably would (play in Sydney), but we'll probably play him in a couple of Big Bash games to make sure he's right for the one-dayers. It always puts a smile on your facing seeing him up and running, he looks in good shape, so hopefully he'll be right for the one-dayers."