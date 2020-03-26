Cricket
Coronavirus: Langer urges Australia cricketers to 'find silver lining'

By Russell Greaves
Coronavirus: Justin Langer eyes positives

Melbourne, March 26: Justin Langer is urging Australia's cricketers to "find some silver living" as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the globe.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has forced several countries into lockdown, with sporting events across the world postponed or cancelled.

With the cricket calendar usually so relentless, Australia coach Langer - who is still preparing for the Twenty20 World Cup in October - wants his players to take the opportunity to "recharge".

"I'm trying to encourage our players to find some silver lining," he said.

"We identified in South Africa a number of our players were physically and mentally exhausted.

"We had all winter [in England] with the World Cup and the Ashes then into our summer ... it gives them a really good opportunity to recharge.

"We're looking at scenarios to make sure we'll be ready for whatever comes."

Speaking during a video call while in self-isolation, Langer confirmed he would proceed with his original schedule for telling players whether they would be centrally contracted for the 2020-21 season.

"I think we're sticking to the plan of April 2," he said. "Out of respect we'll talk to the players who have been contracted this year and who missed out on a contract."

Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
