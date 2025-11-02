Cricket Kane Williamson Announces T20I Retirement Ahead of 2026 World Cup By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 7:49 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

New Zealand's batting maestro and former captain Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals, closing an illustrious chapter in the shortest format just four months ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

Over a career spanning 93 T20Is since his debut in 2011, Williamson accumulated 2575 runs at an impressive average of 33, including 18 half-centuries and a top score of 95. As skipper, he led the BlackCaps in 75 matches, guiding them to two semi-finals (2016 and 2022) and a memorable final appearance in 2021.

Reflecting on his decision, the 35-year-old said, "It's something that I've loved being a part of for a long period of time and I'm so grateful for the memories and experiences. It's the right time for myself and the team. It gives the team clarity for the series moving forward and ahead of their next major focus which is the T20 World Cup.

There's so much T20 talent there and the next period will be important to get cricket into these guys and get them ready for the World Cup. Mitch [Santner] is a brilliant captain and leader, he's really come into his own with this team. It's now their time to push the BlackCaps forward in this format and I'll be supporting from afar."

Having relinquished the white-ball captaincy to Mitchell Santner after the 2024 T20 World Cup, Williamson has since balanced his commitments between international duty, franchise leagues, and family life. The veteran, who recently returned to play in the ODI series against England, remains open to continuing in Tests and ODIs.

Next up, Williamson is expected to represent Northern Districts in their Plunket Shield fixture later this month before the three-Test series against the West Indies in December. "I've got such deep care for this team," he said. "The BlackCaps is a special place and one you want to give yourself to and get the most out of yourself for."

NZC CEO Scott Weenink hailed Williamson's impact, calling his legacy "immense." "His knock of 85 in the T20 World Cup final was one of the more special T20I innings played by a New Zealander," he said. "We would, of course, love to see him play for as long as possible, but there's no doubt whenever he does decide to finally call time, he will go down as a legend of New Zealand cricket."