Kane Williamson leaves Sunrisers Hyderabad bubble; Who will lead SRH against PBKS on May 22?

Williamson is the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and they now will have to find out a new skipper. They have former captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar in their side or they can also look for fresh faces like Nicholas Pooran, who has been appointed as West Indies captain recently, or South African Aiden Markram.

The SRH had defeated Mumbai Indians in their previous IPL 2022 league match to stay alive in the playoffs race, at least by the mathematical calculations.

"Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness,” SRH wrote on their social account.

The SRH will face Punjab Kings in their final league match of IPL 2022 on Sunday (May 22), which is incidentally also the last league match of the IPL 15.

New Zealand is set to travel to England for a Test series and Williamson will be available for that tour in the end of May.

Tripathi's 76-run knock and Umran Malik's three-wicket haul helped SunRisers Hyderabad end their five-match losing streak as they beat Mumbai Indians by three runs in a thrilling match at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

"Nice to break the streak. But also nice to win the wrestle. Had a few games where momentum wasn't on our side and we couldn't wrestle it back. All in all a very good performance and a lot of learning to come out of it.

“He's (Tripathi) a seriously special player, he comes out and takes the momentum away. Have seen a number of times in this competition. He always bowls quick, which is obviously a strength and weapon for our side.

“Got an amazing skill set which if he can channel, he can turn a match as we saw," said Williamson in a post-match presentation.