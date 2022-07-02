Karnataka T20 League: KSCA to conduct tournament from August 15 -- Winners List, History, Teams

The T20 tournament will be played across Bangalore, Mysore and Hubli and all the matches will be telecasted live and the details will be announced soon.

Number of teams

The KSCA is planning to have 6 teams based at Bangalore City, Mysore, Shimoga, Hubli / Dharwad, Raichur and Mangalore.

The KSCA has invited expression of interest from corporates for team sponsorship and naming rights of the aforementioned 6 teams.

1. The team bidding process

The interested corporates can buy the EOI form from the KSCA office till July 5 for a fee of Rs 11,800 /- , which is non-refundable.

2. What is Karnataka T20 tournament

The Karnataka has been the one of the states that started its own T20 league in the footsteps of the IPL and named it as Karnataka Premier League (KPL) and ran through a few seasons.

The first edition of the KPL was played in 2009 and the last edition was played in 2018-19. Hubli Tigers are the current title holders.

The now-defunct Bijapur Bulls are the most successful team in the KPL with 2 titles.

3. Winners of KPL

2009: Winner: Bangalore Provident

2010: Winner: Mangalore United

2011-2012-2013: The tournament was not played.

2014: Winner: Mysore Warriors

2015: Winner: Bijapur Bulls

2016: Winner: Bellary Tuskers

2017: Winner: Belagavi Panthers

2018: Winner: Bijapur Bulls

2019: Winner: Hubli Tigers.

4. KPL Controversy

Even though the KPL was conducted with lot of fanfare and attracted lot of audience and interest even from movie world in the form of a team, the tournament in its entirety was not devoid of controversies.

The allegations of match-fixing and player involvement in betting surfaced more than once, forcing the KSCA to come up with some stern actions. Of course, there was a two-year gap courtesy the Covid-19 surge in the country in 2020 and 2021. Now, the KSCA is bracing up for a whole new version from 2022.