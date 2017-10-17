Karnataka wallop Assam by an innings and 121 runs

Mysuru, October 17: Pacers R Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun and spinner K Gowtham bagged 10 wickets between them as Karnataka overwhelmed Assam by an innings and 121 runs to begin their Ranji Trophy campaign on a winning note on Tuesday (October 17).

Resuming from their overnight 169 for six, Assam innings did not go beyond 203 at the SDNR Wadiyar ground.

Vinay and Mithun did not require too much effort to bring curtains on the Assam innings and give their team the bonus point.

Assam were bundled out for 145 in their first innings and the hosts then rattled up 469 for seven to gain a handsome first innings lead of 324 runs.

It was also a good beginning for new coach PV Shashikanth.

Brief scores: Assam: 145 all out in 59.1 overs and 203 all out in 73.1 overs (Sibsankar Roy 44, Gokul Sharma 66; R Vinay Kumar 4-31, A Mithun 3-47, K Gowtham 3-39) lt to Karnataka: 469/7 declared in 126.4 overs by an innings and 121 runs.

Points: Karnataka: 7. Assam: 0.