Karthik says he was confident of hitting a six against New Zealand

1. On refusing the single to Krunal

"I think Krunal and I batted really well from that situation (145/6). We were able to bring the match down to a place where the bowlers were under pressure. We backed ourselves to do the job. And at that stage (after refusing the single), I genuinely believed that I could hit a six," Karthik told PTI. "As a middle-order batsman, a lot of times you have to trust your ability to play those big shots under pressure. It is also important to trust your partner at that time. I did not come off on that occasion but those things happen in the game of cricket." Asked if the team management had a word with him on not taking that single, Karthik said: "They were all aware of the situation and knew we both did the best we could. On that day, we were not good enough. But the support staff, as it has been around for a long time, understood it (our game plan). As I said, you keep practising those situations and because the belief I had in overcoming those situations in practice, I trusted myself do the job in the middle. I was not able to deliver it that day. That is what sport is. The more you back yourself, the more consistent you become in finishing the game."

2. On his current run of form

Having made his international debut almost 15 years ago, Karthik has managed to play only 26 Tests, 91 ODIs and 30 T20s. But over the last 24 months, his stop-start career seems to have found second wind and he has featured in as many as 20 ODIs and 21 T20Is besides making a Test comeback after more than eight years. "If you go by the results, definitely yes (his best run in international cricket). It has been a good couple of years. There is some continuity and that feels good. The team has also done well so it has been a great couple of years to be a part of. As an international cricketer, you have to keep reinventing the wheel, being consistent is part of it. There will be questions asked and you have to keep answering them (with your performances). If you read into those things too much (of proving yourself repeatedly), it only pulls you down. It is important that whatever opportunities you get, you do the best you can."

3. Developing as a finisher

Karthik said his long career, albeit an inconsistent one, has helped him immensely in his development as a finisher. He has reached a stage where batting under pressure has become second nature to him. "Abhishek and I have been practising those situations for long now. Preparing on different wickets, different days, it helps. As a player, you want to revel in those situations. That is when you raise the bar for yourself and for your team as well."

4. On him being a regular at No 6

"The team management is also very flexible (him batting at No 6) in their approach. I don't think they have fixed me at number five or six. They just believe that whatever opportunity they will give me at any position, they know that I will do the best that I can. They know that I am able to finish games, irrespective of the batting position."