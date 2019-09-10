Karun Nair says he is working on his batting ahead of the domestic season

"I prepared really well over the last one and a half months for the season. It all came together during the Duleep Trophy," Nair told Firstpost.

"Lots of batting, lots of nets, lots of drills, lots of training sessions concerned with fitness.(There was) more emphasis on batting the whole day and batting two times a day, like doing two sessions, just working a lot more on the batting than usual.

"There were certain areas where I needed to work on, technically as well. Once I had gotten through that technical stuff, I started batting long hours, started hitting lots of balls so that I felt comfortable with the things I changed with the technical point of view," he said.

Nair also said he wanted to put behind the struggles of the past and make a fresh beginning.

"It's in the past now, I am not thinking about it at all. I am only thinking about the season and starting the season well which I have.

"And just continuing the good work I have been doing. What's gone is gone, I cannot keep thinking about the past. Just looking forward to the new season now.

"The Ranji season wasn't very good, I got five games and didn't get many runs. I don't know, maybe some technical flaws or something.

There were a few things which I had to work on this season which I hadn't last season which I have done now, and like I said, I don't want to look into the past and keep thinking about that.

This is a fresh season and I want to start afresh and start as though this is the start of my career," said the Karnataka batsman.