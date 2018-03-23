'Kaun Jeetega?': Star India launches second phase of its campaign for IPL 2018

IPL 2018 Special Site

The national campaign: 'Kaun Jeetega?' (Hindi) 'Who would win?' portrays a young child posing the question to all around him - as to who would win when two Tigers take on each other? As his question goes unanswered by everyone, his father takes him to watch an IPL match, concluding that, when a Tiger takes on another, the Tiger is always the winner.

The national campaign 'Sher vs Sher' conceived and conceptualized by the Star Sports Creative team is directed by Shlok Sharma in Bundelkhandi and Prakash Varma of Nirvana Films in Hindi, along with Vijay Prabakaran in Tamil.

The iterations of the national TVC are a portrayal of how this simple question echoes across the nation. In Bundelkhandi: 'Kaun Jeetego?', shot in Chambal and Tamil: 'Yaru Jeyippa?ga?' , shot in Madurai features two brothers who are in a question and answer banter, as they go back home from school. The older brother is a 'Know It All', and has all the answers for his younger brother, but when they watch IPL on TV, he fails to predict the winner, concluding with the punchline that when a Sher takes on another Sher, the winner is always a Sher.

The Tamil version of the TVC will also be translated into Malayalam: 'Aaru Jayikkum?', Kannada: 'Yaaru Gelluttaare?' and Telugu: 'Evaru Gelustharu?'.

The 11th edition of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 promises to be an unparalleled spectacle, where the Best vs Best take on each other. With each match expected to be action-packed and results one can never predict.

Commenting on the launch of these films, Rahul Johri, Chief Executive Officer, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said, "With fans across the globe waiting for the VIVO IPL 2018 to start, we decided to launch the second leg of the #BestVsBest campaign today. It is all about the universal appeal of IPL. This aspect is something I believe will keep fans glued to all the action in VIVO IPL 2018 which will further enhance this global celebration of the brand IPL."

Gayatri Yadav, President Consumer Strategy & Innovation, Star India, said, "The Sher vs Sher campaign is a representation of what VIVO IPL 2018 has in store for millions of cricketing fans across the globe. Continuing from the IPL anthem launch earlier this month, with this motive we would like to reinforce how intense and unpredictable the contest would be between the teams to win the coveted VIVO IPL 2018 trophy. This April stars from across the cricketing world descend upon India to prove their mettle in one of the most testing tournaments in the world giving fans across a truly exhilarating and nail-biting experience."

The 11th edition of VIVO IPL starts on Saturday, April 07, 2018 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.