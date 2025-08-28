Cricket KCL 2025: Sanju Samson stars again with Half Century as Kochi Blue Tigers return to winning ways By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 22:47 [IST]

Sanju Samson was the architect with another top batting performance as the Kochi Blue Tigers reclaimed pole position in the KCL standings after edging past Trivandrum Royals by nine runs in a high-scoring thriller.

Kochi set a stiff target of 191 for five in their 20 overs and then held their nerve to restrict the Royals to 182 for six. With this victory, Kochi now leads the table with eight points. Sanju Samson, whose commanding knock laid the foundation for the win, was deservedly named Player of the Match.

Electing to bat, Kochi got off to a flying start with Sanju Samson driving Basil Thampi for a boundary off the very first delivery. Vinoop Manoharan added firepower with three successive fours against Nikhil in the powerplay. The duo provided a blazing opening stand before Abdul Basith broke through, trapping Vinoop lbw for a brisk 42 off 26 balls (9 fours). Soon after, Abhijith Praveen dismissed Saly Samson for just 9 runs.

Sanju then shouldered responsibility, reaching his third fifty of the season in only 30 balls. His 62 off 37 deliveries, studded with four fours and five sixes, maintained Kochi's momentum until Abhijith struck again in quick succession, removing both Sanju and Alfi Francis. However, Nikhil Thottath's composed 45 (35) and Jobin Jobi's whirlwind 26 off just 10 balls propelled Kochi to a healthy 191.

The Royals' response was rocky, losing both openers-Govind Dev Pai and Riya Basheer-for ducks to Saly Samson and Jobin Jobi. A stabilizing 74-run stand between Krishna Prasad (36) and Sanjeev Satheesan revived the chase, but Kochi struck back through Mohammed Ashiq's timely wicket.

Sanjeev, however, stood tall with a fighting 70 off 46 balls (four fours, five sixes), ably partnered by Abdul Basith (41). The pair brought the Royals within striking distance, keeping hopes alive until the final over. But just when the pressure was highest, Basith fell to a run-out, and Kochi held their composure to close out a memorable nine-run victory. Ashiq finished with two crucial wickets.