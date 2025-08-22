English Edition
KCL 2025: Vignesh Puthur sparks but Alleppey Ripples lose to Thrissur Titans

By MyKhel Staff

Thrissur Titans dominated Alleppey Ripples in a high-stakes encounter at the Greenfield International Stadium, claiming a commanding seven-wicket victory in the third match of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 on Friday.

Electing to bat first, Alleppey Ripples posted a competitive 151 for 7, setting a modest target for the Titans. The Ripples, led by Mohammed Azharuddeen, sought redemption after a lackluster previous season but fell short against a clinical Thrissur batting display.

KCL 2025 Vignesh Puthur sparks but Alleppey Ripples lose to Thrissur Titans

Azharuddeen batted brilliantly and scored 56 runs off 38 deliveries, while Sreeroop also came later and scored 30 runs, but the Ripples could only manage 151 runs.

Chasing down the target with more than three overs to spare, Thrissur Titans' batsmen showcased poise and aggression, finishing 152 for 3 in 16.3 overs. Young Ahammed Imran scored 61 off 44, while Anand Krishnan scored 63 of 39 runs as the pair put on a gigantic 121-run partnership for the opening wicket. Young Mumbai Indians spinner Vignesh Puthur picked up two wickets for the Ripples, but in the end, it was a comfortable victory for the Titans.

The game also offered confirmation of a batter-friendly surface at Greenfield, as the Titans comfortably negotiated the chase amid pleasant conditions. With this win, Thrissur set the tone for a competitive KCL 2025 season, eyeing continued dominance in the tournament.

For Alleppey Ripples, the defeat serves as a wake-up call to tighten bowling lines and seize momentum in the matches ahead. Given the closely fought nature of previous encounters between these sides, Thrissur's emphatic victory today signals their intent to be a formidable force this year.

Story first published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 22:35 [IST]
