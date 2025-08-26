Cricket KCL 2025: Vishnu Vinod plays a blitzkrieg as Kollam Sailors return to winning ways By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 0:18 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Kollam Sailors roared back to form with a commanding eight-wicket win over Thrissur Titans, underlining their credentials as one of the most dangerous sides in the competition.

After consecutive defeats in the KCL 2025, the Sailors got the wind in their sails in a triumphant fashion as they mauled the Titans.

Batting first, Thrissur failed to replicate the fluency shown in their last two matches and were dismissed for 144 in 19.5 overs. Anand Krishnan looked solid with a fluent 41 off 38 balls and, along with Akshay Manohar's 24, gave the innings some stability. However, the dismissal of in-form Ahmed Imran for just 16 triggered uncertainty. Shone Roger's rash stroke further derailed momentum. Once Anand fell to AG Amal, the middle and lower order offered little resistance. Tight spells from Ajay Ghosh (4 wickets), Amal (3) and Sharafuddeen (2) ensured the Titans never accelerated towards a strong finish.

In reply, Kollam's chase was nothing short of spectacular. Though Abhishek J Nair departed early, the stage was seized by Vishnu Vinod, who produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting. He raced to his half-century in only 22 balls, dismantling Thrissur's attack with seven crunching fours and eight towering sixes. His 86 off just 38 balls virtually decided the contest. After his dismissal, Sachin Baby (32*) and MS Akhil (19*) finished proceedings with composure, carrying Kollam to victory inside 15 overs with 35 balls remaining.

With the victory, the Sachin Baby led Sailors have occupied the 2nd place in the points table. On the other hand, Thrissur tasted their first defeat of the season but are placed 3rd in the table.