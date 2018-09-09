Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson to get married in December

23-year-old Samson uploaded a picture with his fiance on his official Facebook account and made the announcement.

Sanju's would be father-in-law B Ramesh Kumar was quoted by a news agency that the marriage would be held on December 22. The picture is captioned as, "11:11 pm on 22nd August 2013 it was when I sent a Hi to her. From that day till now, almost 5 years I have waited to put a picture with her and tell the world that I am in love with this special girl."

"We spent time together,but couldn't walk together publicly. But from today we can. Thanks a lot to our parents for agreeing to this happily. Feeling and always felt really happy and blessed to have someone special like you with me CHARU. I would request everyone to bless us from your heart and greet us with a smile...!!", the post further read.

"Both were classmates at the Mar Ivanios College. The marriage has been fixed with the blessings of both the families," said B Ramesh Kumar. She is currently pursuing her post-graduation.

Earlier in June this year, Samson's dream to make it to the Indian side suffered a major roadblock as he failed to clear the Yo-Yo fitness test. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ruled him out of India 'A' tour of England.

Samson scored 441 runs from 15 matches he played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2018.

The wicketkeeper-batsman from Kerala has only featured in one T20I for India back in 2015, where he scored 19 runs. However, he has played 130 T20s, with 3011 runs under his belt, his highest being 102. In the 130 T20s, he has 20 half-centuries and one century to his name.