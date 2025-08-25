Cricket 'I have to perform in every game': Kerala's Salman Nizar ready for Duleep Trophy Challenge amid KCL heroics | Exclusive By Sauradeep Ash Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 13:26 [IST]

Salman Nizar was beaming with smile after his superb knock and an excellent partnership with Akhil Scaria handed Calicut Globstars their first victory in the Kerala Cricket League 2025.

The southpaw, on the afternoon, made a slow start, but stormed back superbly to score his 2nd fifty of the season, but more importantly, a victory for the Globstars. Nizar remained unbeaten on 51 off 34 deliveries, notching up a key win for his team.

"I feel really happy because the last two games were really close ones. We missed it by a whisker, we missed winning that moment. I think whenever I am performing, I want to take my team to the driving seat. Today that happened, so happy for that. Just taking all the positives from this game and time to focus on the next match," Nizar told MyKhel in an exclusive chat after the match.

Akhil Scaria's emergence in the KCL and beyond has been quite phenomenal. The all-rounder was the key force behind Calicut's win against the Trivandrum side. He was also the player of the match as he picked up 3 wickets and scored an unbeaten 68 off just 32 deliveries. And speaking about Akhil, Salman says they have been mates for almost a decade now, hence the understanding is natural.

"Actually we played together around 8-10 years. Because we played together in category cricket also. So we were in the same academy. So we knew each other and the communication was pretty well. I think everything went really well today. He batted really well today."

Salman was a key performer for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy last year as they reached the Final. And as a reward, he has been picked in the South Zone team for Duleep Trophy. Although Nizar is fully focused with KCL, he is ready to adapt to red ball cricket with the South Zone when the opportunity arises.

"I have to perform in each and every game. Because I have to win matches for my team. That's the ultimate aim for me. I think just focusing on my controllable things. Just focusing on my process. Just focusing on my process and routines, if it is to come, it will arrive."