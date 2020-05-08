Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Keshav Maharaj wants to captain South Africa in all formats

By
Keshav Maharaj wants to captain SA
Keshav Maharaj wants to captain SA

Johannesburg, May 8: South African spinner Keshav Maharaj admitted he is interested in captaining the Proteas in all formats. The position of South Africa's Test captain has been vacant since Faf Du Plessis stepped down from the position in February.

Maharaj has not been among the front-runners for the position but he recently led the Dolphins to the domestic One Day title. The Dolphins were awarded the title by Cricket South Africa after the season had to be curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've really enjoyed captaincy from the time I've been handed the opportunity past season," he was quoted as saying by Sport24. "I really want to captain the Proteas. It's been my dream. Not a lot of people in the national set-up actually know that but the few who have approached me on the matter know."

Maharaj even said that he would like to skipper the side across formats and lift number of trophies. At present, wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is captain of the ODI side and had also led South Africa in T20Is against England and Australia this year.

"I'd like to captain the team across all three formats and I want to raise a World Cup trophy with my own hands, as the leader of the side," he said.

"I didn't merely want to play for the Proteas. Lifting that silverware has always been my childhood dream," he said.

More KESHAV MAHARAJ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue