You ok mate?: Kevin Pietersen trolls Yuvraj Singh as Chelsea thrash Manchester United in FA Cup semi-final

The Red Devils were defeated by the Blues 3-1 at Wembley in a game that the London-club would try to forget as soon as possible.

Yuvraj being a Manchester United fan seemed unhappy with their defeat while Pietersen - who is a Chelsea supporter - tried to pull the former cricketer's legs in a funny banter.

Following the match, Pietersen enquired if Yuvraj was fine and the Indian responded with a funny reply.

Pietersen wrote, "Hi, @YUVSTRONG12 - you ok mate?!"

To which Yuvraj replied, "Haha no mate I'm not I'm hurting."

Replying further to Yuvraj's answer, Pietersen took a dig at the Man Utd and even invited the former to watch Champions League along with him. "Just checking. Lots of talk a few weeks ago. Just checking you still wanted to chat?! Hope you recover well! You can come watch Champions League as my guest anytime," tweeted the former England captain.

In his last tweet, Yuvraj tagged Manchester United and wrote: "Hmmm let's see we never give up."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had masterminded three wins over Chelsea this season, but his decision to match their 3-5-2 system - a tactic that yielded success at Stamford Bridge in February - did not pay dividends, nor did the selection of De Gea over regular cup keeper Sergio Romero.

Chelsea progressed to the final where they'll face Arsenal at the Wembley Stadium. For Lampard, he can now end his first campaign as boss with silverware, although Mikel Arteta will be equally desperate to land a maiden trophy as Arsenal head coach.