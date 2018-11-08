Khawaja confident of comeback before Test series against India

The 31-year-old had undergone surgery on October 23 after suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee during the warm-ups on day two of the second Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi. "My recovery is going really well so far. I'm trying to keep it cool, but it's actually going really well. I feel like I'm a little bit ahead of where I should be," the experienced left-hander told cricket.com.au.

"I'm 10 kilograms lighter than I was in South Africa maybe seven months ago, so I'm sure that helps the knees in some respects," he added. The Pakistan-born Australian, who scored 85 and 141 in the drawn first Test against Pakistan last month, remains a key member of the Australian team which is without the services of banned Steve Smith and David Warner.

The first Test begins on December 6 and Khawaja would be eager to achieve his fitness to play in Queensland's Sheffield Shield match with Victoria in Brisbane from November 27 to spend some time in the middle. "If I keep doing the little things right -- looking after my body, being disciplined -- hopefully that'll transition to me coming back in time."