Khawaja hits back at critics after SCG hundred

Sydney, January 6: Usman Khawaja hit back at his critics after scoring a first Ashes century on another dominant day for Australia at the SCG on Saturday.

Khawaja was recalled for the series against England after being dropped during the tour of Bangladesh.

The left-hander made half-centuries at Adelaide Oval and the WACA, but his place has been called into question as Steve Smith's men regained the urn.

Khawaja silenced the doubters in Sydney, making 171 on a third day which ended with Australia on course for a 4-0 series win at 479-4 - leading by 133 runs - and the 31-year-old spoke of his frustration at being in the firing line.

"It’s disappointing," Khawaja said when asked about the criticism. "When I am scoring runs, I'm elegant and when I'm not scoring runs I'm lazy.

"I can't seem to win when things aren't going well.

"It's disappointing to hear but it's something I have dealt with throughout my career. When I play nothing really changes for me. I go out there and try and score runs every single time.

"Sometimes the game feels really simple and easy and other times it is a bit of a grind. That's the way it is."

Khawaja spoke of his relief after reaching three figures for the first time against England.

"Playing in the Ashes was a dream. Did that. Winning an Ashes was a dream. We won," he added.

"Scoring a hundred in the Ashes has always been something I always wanted to do. I've done that now too."

