Kieron Pollard hits six 6s in an over to follow Yuvraj, Gibbs into the record books

Only India's Yuvraj Singh has done it in T20's (against England during the 2007 ICC World Cup) while in the 50-overs format South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs achieved the feat (against the Netherlands during the ICC World Cup in 2007).

The Bajan all-rounder accomplished the feat during the home side's four-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the first T20 at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Coolidge, Antigua.

Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dhananjaya was the receiving end of Pollard's blitzkrieg.

1

50744

The right-hander hit the first ball over the long-on fence, the second ball was dispatched straight down the ground while the third was hit to the long-off fence.

Continuing the carnage, Pollard dispatched the fourth ball to the mid-wicket boundary, the fifth ball was once again hit down the ground and the final ball of the over was hit to mid-wicket.

*6 Sixes in an Over in International Cricket*😱😱😱



✅Yuvraj Singh v England 2007

✅ Herschelle Gibbs v Netherlands 2017

✅ Kieron Pollard v Sri Lanka TODAY!! 💥💥💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/NY2zgucDXB — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 4, 2021

After hitting the final ball of the over into the stands, Pollard bowed down to acknowledge the roaring reception he was receiving from his team-mates.

Chasing Sri Lanka's modest target of 132, West Indies won the match with 6.5 overs to spare with Pollard making a brisk 38 of 11 balls.

The second match of the series will be held on March 6 and the series winds up two days later at the same venue.

That will be followed by three ODIs and two Test matches.

This is the first series that the West Indies is hosting at home since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which, like many other sports, put international cricket on hold for while.

(With inputs from Agencies)