Kiwi Leo Carter becomes 7th cricketer to hit six sixes in an over

By Pti
Leo Carter smashed left-arm spinner Anton Devich for six sixes
Christchurch, January 5: New Zealand batsman Leo Carter on Sunday (January 5) emulated the likes of Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh when he entered the history books by becoming the seventh cricketer in the world to hit six sixes in an over.

Carter achieved the feat during his side Canterbury Kings' win over Northern Knights in New Zealand's domestic Twenty20 tournament Super Smash.

The 25-year-old left-handed batsman smashed left-arm spinner Anton Devcich six times over the Hagley Oval boundary during his stunning unbeaten knock of 70 off just 29 balls to seal a seven-wicket win for his side while chasing an imposing 220.

Overall, Carter is the seventh player in world cricket to record the feat across all formats in both domestic and international level. He entered the elite list that includes the likes of Gary Sobers, Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj, Worcestershire's Ross Whiteley and Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai.

Carter also became only the fourth batsman to achieve the feat in T20 cricket in both domestic and international level.

The other batsmen to achieve the feat in T20s include India's Yuvraj (2007), Whitely (2017) and Zazai (2018).

Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
