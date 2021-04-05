KKR has one of the best spin departments in IPL 2021: Kuldeep Yadav

He along with the Indian Coach, Ravi Shastri, and the rest of the team were quite emotional after the historic series win. Kuldeep said, “Ravi Shastri broke down in tears of joy and the hero of the victory, Rishabh Pant was also very emotional.”

Talking about his current form and the team selection of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2021, Yadav said, “This time our team is well balanced, and with Harbhajan Singh’s selection, the team will get an edge. I am happy that we have new promising players in the team and with this confidence, I am sure that we will win the trophy this time.”

Kuldeep Yadav is confident that he will bounce back and improve his game. In the upcoming season of the IPL, his motto is to enjoy the game and help KKR lift the IPL trophy for the third time.

Having a rich experience in varied cricket formats, Yadav’s recent performance at the England ODI has been disappointing. On his current form, he said, “It was difficult to take wickets in this series, so my focus was to take down as many as I can. The gameplay of the opposite team was fearless. My rhythm was not up to the mark during the first ODI against England, however, I got better as the game progressed. But, after the three sixes in an over from Ben Stokes, it dented my economy rate.”

Source: Media Release