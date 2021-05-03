KKR pacer Cummins allocates his donation to UNICEF Australia’s India Covid-19 Crisis Appeal

Pat Cummins makes generous donation towards PM Cares Fund

On Monday, the Australian cricketer said that he has allocated his donation to UNICEF Australia’s India Covid-19 Crisis Appeal.

As the country struggles to breathe due to the lack of oxygen, UNICEF Australia’s India Covid-19 Crisis Appeal is acquiring and installing oxygen generation plants in hospitals to treat critical patients, apart from providing testing equipment in severely impacted districts and also helping in the acceleration of the vaccine rollout.

While stating that he had allocated the funds, as before, Cummins once again appealed to others to come forward and donate and help India fight the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Cummins wrote, “Terrific work @CricketAus FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia’s India Covid-19 Crisis Appeal. If you’re able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://https:/india.unicef.org.au/t/australian-cricket.”

Cricket Australia to donate AUD 50,000 to support India amid COVID-19 mayhem

Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia pledged 50,000 Australian dollars to help India fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The devastating second wave is leaving a trail of bodies behind as patients gasp for oxygen and struggle for hospital beds.

CA will raise more funds in partnership with its players’ association and UNICEF. In the past couple of weeks, India’s daily count has been more than 3 lakh, breaching the 4 lakh mark as well, and the death toll rising more and more as patients die outside hospitals waiting for a bed, or even in hospitals as they run out of oxygen supply.

IPL 2021: Crisis hits Kolkata Knight Riders as 2 players test COVID-19 positive, match against RCB rescheduled

In a statement, CA said, “Australian Cricket will throw its support behind India’s COVID-19 Crisis Appeal, with Cricket Australia, the Australian Cricketers; Association and UNICEF Australia partnering to raise much needed funds.”

Cummins is currently in the country playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing edition of the IPL. On Monday, the tournament, which was being held behind closed doors, was hit with the virus as two KKR players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive. KKR’s match against RCB, set to be held on Monday was rescheduled.

IPL 2021: Members of Chennai Super Kings squad, DDCA ground staff also test COVID-19 positive: Reports

After the BCCI confirmed that the two KKR players tested positive, reports emerged that multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings squad have also been infected with the deadly virus and five ground staff have also tested positive. Which would mean that the Ahmedabad and Delhi bio-bubbles have been breached and that would come as a big blow to the tournament.

(With input from agencies)