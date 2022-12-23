KKR Squad 2023: Full List of Kolkata Knight Riders Players With Price in IPL 2023

The Kolkata-based franchise finished 7th in the table last season. They won the title in 2012 and 2014, and also finished as runners-up in the 2021 season after an amazing turnaround in the second half of the tournament.

KKR released 15 players during the window prior to the auction. Take a look at their squad before the auction-

Kolkata Knight Riders Released Players:

Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Hales, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammad Nabi, Pat Cummins, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi

Kolkata Knight Riders also traded out Aman Khan to Delhi Capitals.

Kolkata Knight Riders Traded In players:

Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were traded in from Gujarat Titans. Shardul Thakur was also traded in from Delhi Capitals.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad before IPL Auction:

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shardul Thakur

Kolkata Knight Riders Purse in the IPL Auction:

Kolkata have INR 7.05 crore in the purse, which is the lowest among all the teams. They also have 11 slots left in the squad, along with 3 overseas players slots.

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Auction Buys:

Player Country U/C/A Role Base Price in INR Bought for in INR Vaibhav Arora India Uncapped All-Rounder 20 Lakh 60 Lakh Narayan Jagadeesan India Uncapped Wicketkeeper 20 Lakh 90 Lakh