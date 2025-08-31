Cricket KKR to CSK: IPL teams who may want Salman Nizar in IPL 2026 Auction after Kerala batter's heroics in KCL 2025 By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 14:09 [IST]

Salman Nizar set a remarkable record while playing for Calicut Globstars in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 by hitting 12 sixes and scoring 86 runs off just 26 balls.

His innings included an unprecedented 40 runs scored in the final over alone, where he hit six sixes off six legal deliveries, and the overall last two overs yielded 71 runs.

This performance featured 11 sixes in the last 12 balls and a strike rate of 330.76. Nizar's explosive hitting was key to Calicut Globstars' victory and a new KCL record for runs in a single over, surpassing previous top marks. He capped this innings with a spectacular show of power-hitting that has drawn comparisons to historic feats in T20 cricket.

Nizar, with his growing reputation KCL, will be on the radar for IPL teams in the mini auction. The southpaw had a stellar Ranji season as well, and as a result of that, has been called up for the South Zone team in the Duleep Trophy. As he heads for the Red ball format, any decent outing would further raise his stock.

And when the auction comes, the player will have a lot of interest across franchises. With the mini auction set to fill the gaps for the teams, a number of them may well be eyeing for this dynamic Kerala player.

Kolkata Knight Riders

With the middle-order in tatters, Kolkata Knight Riders would be extremely beneficial if Salman Nizar joins them. The left-handed player is not just a finisher, but has the ability to build an innings. His prowess against pace and spin makes him a perfect candidate for the Knight Riders in IPL 2026.

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals may also have a keen eye for Salman Nizar in the auction. Although Sanju's future at Royals is in doubt, Nizar can be the solution of their underwhelming batting outings in recent times. His ability, coupled with mentality, can be the perfect weapon for the team going forward next season.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings called up Salman Nizar for a trial but didn't sign him, but the CSK team management need someone like the Kerala player in their side. An aeging Dhoni is far from his best, and Nizar can play the finisher role for them in the coming season. A player with brute force, the southpaw will be in the radar for the Super Kings in the upcoming auction.