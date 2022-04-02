KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Record

Punjab Kings were restricted to a paltry 137 after being put in to bat first but the Knight Riders reached home in just 14.3 overs. Russell hit eight massive sixes in his knock as he scored an unbeaten 70 off 31 balls.

India pacer Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for KKR as he returned with 4-23 in the match and played a crucial role in helping his team restrict Mayank Agarwal-led side to a low total.

Here's the post-match presentation, full list of awards and stats and records.

1. Full list of Awards (All carry Rs 1 lakh each)

Crack it 6s: Andre Russell (KKR)

Power Player of the Match: Bhanuka Rajapakse (PBKS)

Most Valuable Asset: Andre Russell

Fastest delivery: Umesh Yadav (KKR)

On the Go 4s: Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

Player of the Match: Umesh Yadav (KKR)

2. Post-match comments

Mayank Agarwal, losing captain: We didn't bat well enough. We showed some real fight with the ball initially and then Dre Russ came in and got going. Credit to him for taking the game away from us like that. I think it was a 170ish wicket. We started off well but could not capitalize, there were a few soft dismissals. But it is fine as it is the start of the tournament. They (bowlers) pulled it back nicely for us with 4 for 50 we were in the game, but Russell took the game away. There were a lot of positives to take away.

Shreyas Iyer, winning captain: We were stunned by Punjab's approach. We didn't expect them to come so hard at us in the initial overs after losing an early wicket. But that's what I looked to do as well. We got early wickets in the powerplay. My plan was to keep my best bowlers for their hard-hitters. And that's why I kept Varun and Sunil for late. They made my job easy. They come out with their own strategies. They know what their plans are for the batsmen. They know what they are doing. To be honest, it was great to see Russell hitting. It was Russell Muscle. Umesh told me that he was getting older, but I told him that he was getting fitter. I see him wherever I go, at the gym, and he is working very hard. I know how to get the work done from him, and he has been a wonderful colleague.

Umesh Yadav, player of the match: I need to work hard. Getting older and when you know you play just one format, I look to bowl as much as possible. When someone improves at practice, they do well during the match as well. I didn't think Mayank would charge at me on his first ball. He has played me a lot in the nets. I knew he would play off the back foot, and that's where I looked to bowl on a fuller length. Whatever is happening now, has been because of what I have practised with my coaches. If you bowl at 140kph, you need to be accurate, you need to bowl at the stumps.

3. STATS

Most Player of the Match awards vs a team in IPL

6 Umesh vs PBKS

5 Yusuf Pathan vs Deccan

5 Rohit vs KKR

5 Gayle vs KKR

Highest Strike Rate vs a team in IPL (300+ runs)

207.9 Russell vs RCB

204.3 Russell vs PBKS *

199.5 Gayle vs PWI

181.4 Y Pathan vs Deccan

178.1 Sehwag vs Deccan

# Umesh Yadav completed 50-plus wickets in the powerplay in the IPL.

# This was Umesh Yadav's best bowling figure in the IPL.

# Andre Russell slammed his fifty off 26 balls. It was his 10th IPL half-century.