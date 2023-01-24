KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: How Twitter reacted to the Grand Wedding of the Indian Star

Athiya Shetty is a notable Bollywood actress, and also happens to be the daughter of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty. The wedding ceremony was concluded at the Khandala Farmhouse of Suniel Shetty and only close family and friends were present in the ceremony.

The nation had an eye on the wedding as another couple was added to the Cricket-Bollywood Lovebook. Here's how social media reacted to the wedding-

Former Indian bowler Amit Mishra congratulated the newly married couple on Twitter.

Many congratulations to @theathiyashetty & @klrahul on their wedding. Here’s wishing the couple a very happy married life. pic.twitter.com/KpAts8gOVr — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) January 23, 2023

Notable commentator Harsha Bhogle was among the wishers and he wrote, "Hearty congratulations to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty on their wedding. Wish them lots of joy in their life together."

Hearty congratulations to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty on their wedding. Wish them lots of joy in their life together. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 23, 2023

The newly-wed couple also came to meet with the media personnel after their marriage and posed for photos.

The batter himself posted an Instagram photo and wishes overpoured in the pictures. Actress Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra while cricketers Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli all congratulated the pair after their marriage.

"In your light, I learn how to love..." ♥️ Rahul wrote in the post.

"Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," he further wrote.

Notable Bollywood star Ajay Devgn was one of the first persons to wish the couple yesterday.

Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion.

❤️ Ajay pic.twitter.com/n2po9KfPdo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 23, 2023

Bride's father Suniel Shetty was also captured distributing sweets to the media personnel who were present outside the marriage venue to get a glimpse of the newly married couple.

The official account of Filmfare also made an adorable wish to the pair on Twitter.