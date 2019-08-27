KL Rahul chills out with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, R Ashwin at sea after winning 1st Test against West Indies

New Delhi, Aug 27: After registering a thumping win over West Indies in the first Test on the fourth day itself, Team India players made full use of the extra day off. KL Rahul with his opening partner Mayank Agarwal went for a boat ride in Antigua along with their skipper Virat Kohli, his wife Anushka Sharma and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rahul shared the image on Twitter and wrote: "Endless blues," as the caption. The players, along with Anushka, could be seen boarded on a yatch in Antigua and chilling out together in the vast expanse of the sea.

Endless blues 🌊💙 pic.twitter.com/WigHnr7e5b — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 27, 2019

India won the first Test by a whopping 318 runs and took 1-0 lead in the two Test series. Ajinkya Rahane was awarded the man of the match for his batting figures of 81 and 100 in the match. Rahane announced his return to form in some style as he steered his team through troubled waters in the first innings as they were three down at 25 after being invited to bat first.

Rahul got off to good starts in both the innings but once again failed to capitalise upon it and convert it into a big knock. The right-handed Karnataka batsman scored 44 and 38 respectively in the match. While his opening partner Mayank Agarwal had a forgettable outing in both the innings. Agarwal scored 5 and 16 in the two innings.

Captain Kohli, however, had a mixed bag in the first Test as he scored 9 and 51 in the two innings respectively. Kohli's partnership with Rahane in the second innings took the game away from West Indies but the skipper failed to convert his overnight fifty into a big hundred as he was dismissed early on Day 4.

However, as a captain he managed to claim some records after winning the match. Kohli is now the most successful overseas Indian captain with 12 wins in 26 Tests. The victory at North Sound was the 27th Test win for Kohli as India captain from 47 Tests. The Delhi man has equalled former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's record as the most successful Indian Test captain as he had led India to 27 wins from 60 Tests.