KL Rahul chills with Bollywood beauty Nidhhi Agerwal

While Rahul kept it casual with a white tee and distressed jeans during a dinner meeting, Nidhhi, who is busy in her Telugu debut Savyasachi, was dressed in a blue floral crop top and ripped jeans.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Nidhhi said: "Yes, I did go out on dinner with Rahul. I and Rahul go back a long way. We have known each other since our teenage years, before Rahul became a cricketer and I became an actress. Though we did not go to the same college in Bangalore, but we have known each other for long."

India skipper Virat Kohli had married Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma last year after a couple of years of romance and now dubbed as 'Virushka' they are the power couple of Indian cricket.

Rahul had just completed a fantastic season for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2018 where he smashed a 14-ball fifty - the fastest ever in the competition. Rahul made that 14-ball 50 against Delhi Daredevils. The opener had rated that as his finest moment.

"I think it's the first game when I got a 14-ball 50. It was absolutely unbelievable! I completely outdid myself there.

"I still am amazed that I got the fastest fifty in the IPL ever and it kind of set the tone for the reason of the season as well. I am grateful for a lot of things this season. I have made great friends along the way, great memories, there has been a lot of learning," Rahul had said.