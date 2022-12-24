KL Rahul ends 2022 with mediocre numbers in ODIs and Tests

Rahul, who fans feels has been rewarded despite many failures, continued to disappoint once again on day 3 of the second Test at the Shere-E-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur as the captain was removed in the third over of India's run chase of 141.

Rahul was caught behind by Nurul Hasan off the bowling of Shakib Al Hasan. In the first innings, Rahul, who is the stand-in captain for injured Rohit Sharma, was removed for 10 after he was trapped LBW by Taijul Islam.

These two failures concluded the year of failures as he could only score 137 runs in 8 innings in the red ball format at a mediocre average of 17.12. He has only scored one fifty in his four Test appearances in 2022.

In the first Test against Bangladesh, Rahul registered scores of 22 and 23 in India's massive 188-run victory. Earlier this year in January, Rahul registered scores of 50, 8, 12 and 10 in the two Tests in South Africa.

The 30-year-old's white ball numbers also haven't been great this year, leading to fans questioning his inclusion in the national team despite many failures. T20Is numbers may be decent, but the ODI stats don't do Rahul any favours.

While he has scored 434 runs, including 6 fifties, in 16 T20I matches at an average of 28.93, the strike rate of 126.53 was the reason fans got triggered about the right-hander's inclusion in the team.

In ODIs, Rahul has scored 251 runs in 9 innings at an average of 27.88 and a strike rate of 80.19. The player, who has been very consistently included in the team, has failed to score a single hundred across format this year.

With the ODI World Cup and the 2023 season fast approaching, Team India will hope a player, who is in their plans as a leader, will soon get back to his best.

KL Rahul stats for India in 2022

Format Matches Inns Runs AVE SR HS 50s 100s 0s T20Is 16 16 434 28.93 126.53 62 6 0 1 ODIs 10 9 251 27.88 80.19 73 2 0 0 Tests 4 8 137 17.12 36.14 50 1 0 0