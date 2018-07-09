KL Rahul, Finch make big gains in ICC T20I rankings

The ranking was released after the T20I series between India and England which the former won 2-1 thanks to centuries by KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

Finch, the new captain of the Australian T20I side, had a remarkable run during the tri-series in Zimbabwe, scoring 68, 172 - a world record in the format, 16, 3 and 47.

Coming as these runs did on the back of the 84 he scored in the one-off T20I against England, Finch rose three spots from No 4 to becoming the new No 1 batsman.

Zaman, who Finch had called "a real thorn in our side" before the final, slammed a career-best 91 in just 46 balls in the final, his blitz helping Pakistan cross Australia's 183/8 with four balls in hand.

Zaman's performance in the tournament was spectacular and his rise in the rankings equally so. His sequence in Zimbabwe read 61, 6, 47, 73 (his career-best score before the final) and 91. No wonder he moved up 44 spots on the table to reach No 2 with 842 points, also the best in his short international career so far.

Interestingly, earlier in the tournament, Finch had also reached a career-high 900 points, and the new No 3 on the table, KL Rahul, did the same in the first match of three-T20I series in England, getting to 854 points.

That was after he had led India to victory in the first game of the series with an unbeaten 101. He dipped from there, but 6 and 19 in the next two games ensured he was up nine spots since the last update at 812 points.