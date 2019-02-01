KL Rahul has talent to make a comeback: Rahul Dravid

1. Dravid on KL Rahul

The Karnataka opener, who made a comeback to competitive cricket with India A assignment, had scores of 13, 42 and 0 against England Lions in three one-day games. "He (KL) got a good first ball today as it seamed. I have no doubt that he has got quality and ability. He is playing four-day games as well and he has shown that he can succeed at the international level in all three formats," Dravid told reporters after India A clinched the five-match limited overs series 4-1. "He has got a hundred in T20, ODI and Test and not many batsmen have that record. He is a proven performer and I am not too worried about his form," he said.

2. On playing senior players in India A

Asked if the purpose of playing senior team players like Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Rahul or Hanuma Vihari was served, the former India captain provided the broader perspective. "India A is always a combination of two things. There's always some players coming in from India (senior national team) and there are some other senior boys selectors want to see. They are looking at players some from a short-term perspective and there are other boys they are looking at medium and long term perspective. India A is a balance of both," he said.

3. On balancing between India A and Ranji Trophy

"It's not an easy one to avoid but if you would have noticed in this series, we didn't pick anyone who was involved in the Ranji Trophy, so we gave that importance to the quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final of the Ranji Trophy," said Dravid. "But it's not easy as we have to balance out the needs of some of these players. We have to develop those players and give them a level and standard that is higher than domestic cricket. If we don't challenge our players at a level higher than domestic or first-class, how are we going to develop them to play international cricket. Lot of these tours are reciprocal and we have to balance it out, possibly try and not clash but when clash happens it's inevitable," he said.

4. On 2019 WC

"Wickets will be very flat in England and I expect it to be quite a high-scoring World Cup. When we were in England with A team, 300 was regularly scored," Dravid said. "A lot more runs will be scored compared to the 1999 World Cup, where we used the Dukes white ball. The white Kookaburra with two new balls, revised field restrictions (different Powerplays) are different, so you can't compare the two World Cups."