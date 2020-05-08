KL Rahul's rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty rejects break-up rumours with epic response on throwback pic with cricketer

A few days back the Bollywood actress posted a throwback image on her Instagram handle with the dashing India batsman, only to crop the Karnataka cricketer out of the picture.

Athiya posted the image and captioned, "feels like a dream ago."

Athiya's post triggered speculation if she and the stylish right-handed batsman are no more into talking terms, or worse they've broken up.

However, while responding to a question on Rahul, the actress came up with a funny reply which not just tickled the funny bones of fans but also assured that all is well between the rumoured couple. In her hilarious comment, Athiya claimed Rahul is someone whom she defeats in the game of ludo.

"Someone I beat at ludo," posted the actress.

The entire world has come to a grinding halt due to the global coronavirus pandemic. People connect with their friends with the help of such games and are playing online games during the lockdown.

Earlier in December last year, Rahul posted an image with Athiya and captioned it with a dialogue from iconic Hindi movie 'Hera Pheri', which starred Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty, "Hello, Devi Prasad....?".

Rahul's cricketer friends came up with several comments, some of them were hilarious while the others were adorable.