Kohli faces social media wrath for asking fan to leave the country

In a video that has gone viral for all the wrong reasons and available on his newly released app, Kohli was reading tweets and Instagram messages before coming across an user, who said the Indian mainstay has nothing special in his batting.

A fan on social media site, Instagram, said to Kohli that he is an "over-rated batsman. Personally, I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians."

In what could merely be loyalty to his team, Kohli replied, saying, "Okay, I don't think you should live in India then... you should go and live somewhere else no. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don't mind you not liking me but I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right."

Well, clearly the Indian skipper did not think it through as social media erupted with criticism over Kohli's reply. While some did support the skipper, most, fans and citizens alike lashed out at Kohli, who is not new to controversy.

Here we've listed some of the Twitter reactions:

Unexpectedly churlish of Virat to go down this route. Millions from other countries idolise him. https://t.co/gw6ZAX3EFo — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 7, 2018

@imVkohli @ICC @CAComms @ECB_cricket isn't it our democracy and rights to love a player of our own choice. Just coz we are from India it doesn't mean we should hate other countries.

Can you make a video again and tell that other than Indians none should like our country? pic.twitter.com/JoUIQw4zkl — Anirudh karthik (@Anirudh_d_jack) November 7, 2018

The latest blabbering by @imVkohli shouldn't be taken too seriously.

In the month of November, he tends to go off the rails.

This is nothing compared to what he said 2 years ago. 😲🤔😋 pic.twitter.com/WqElQmrohj — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) November 7, 2018

Virat Kohli "I don't think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries" pic.twitter.com/YbPG97Auyn — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 6, 2018

Virat Kohli's statement is a reflection of the bubble that most famous people either slip into or are forced into. The voices within it are frequently those that they wish to hear. It is a comfortable bubble and that is why famous people must try hard to prevent it from forming — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 8, 2018

I don’t blame @imVkohli . He is victim of poison spread by Modi and gang in this country. — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) November 7, 2018

Virat Kohli is KOHINOOR of India. Stats show it. Perhaps he may have realised his reaction was wrong but is it right for anyone to question his caliber. I request him to stay away from the social media immediately. This country doesn't deserve LEGENDS. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) November 7, 2018

What is wrong if Virat Kohli tells a questioner (who tells him that he enjoys watching foreign cricketers more that Indian cricketers) that he should migrate abroad? Both have freedom of speech. But media is slamming Virat Kohli only — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 8, 2018

Germany Mata Ki Jai! @imVkohli, a Hindi speaking hypocrite, has gall to tell others to leave India - "I dont think you should live in India. Go live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country & loving other countries?" #Bollywood, #Cricket - dens of Hindi imperialists. pic.twitter.com/UAVMWCtc3R — Garga Chatterjee (@GargaC) November 8, 2018

@imVkohli U are a brilliant batsmen maybe at this rate will become the best ever there will be for a long time - But don't get deluded with your success! Freedom of thought is what our country is known for. And by the way, suddenly you feel this when you tweeted this yourself? pic.twitter.com/kJdITOkxgx — Jeet (@JeetSituationM) November 8, 2018

Don’t live in India if your favourite tennis player is not Indian.Don’t live in India if you don’t like Indian venues to get married.Dont use foreign brands if ur a indian #kohli

😎😎😎Every body have choices like ..u choose ur venue of marriage outside india.. pic.twitter.com/iU84boiDIk — Daniel Yeggoni 🇮🇳 (@DanielYeggoni) November 7, 2018

Finally the world is sering Virat Kohli for who he is truly is.- An entitled scumbag. — Aparna (@FuschiaScribe) November 7, 2018

What's wrong with this guy? Can't handle success. https://t.co/qYVysrUtDM — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) November 7, 2018

Just clarify/apologise and move on, champ. You are bigger than this. @imVkohli https://t.co/DlOJeCmN9u — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) November 8, 2018