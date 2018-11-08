Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Kohli faces social media wrath for asking fan to leave the country

By
kohli

Bengaluru, November 8: The Indian captain is always in the headline... generally for his batting heroics, his record breaking performances or his adorable love story with wife Anushka Sharma. But there have been times captain Virat Kohli has been caught on the wrong foot. And this is one such time. Skipper Kohli's remarks to a fan might seem a bit uncalled for, or just loyalty to his team, but once again the captain finds himself at the face of a social media outlash.

In a video that has gone viral for all the wrong reasons and available on his newly released app, Kohli was reading tweets and Instagram messages before coming across an user, who said the Indian mainstay has nothing special in his batting.

A fan on social media site, Instagram, said to Kohli that he is an "over-rated batsman. Personally, I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians."

In what could merely be loyalty to his team, Kohli replied, saying, "Okay, I don't think you should live in India then... you should go and live somewhere else no. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don't mind you not liking me but I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right."

Well, clearly the Indian skipper did not think it through as social media erupted with criticism over Kohli's reply. While some did support the skipper, most, fans and citizens alike lashed out at Kohli, who is not new to controversy.

Here we've listed some of the Twitter reactions:

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BEN 1 - 1 AJA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 16:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue