Kohli is not as tactful as Dhoni or Rohit: Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir himself has led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles and he said Kohli has a long way to go become a tactful captain.

"I don't see him as a shrewd captain or a tactful captain. And he hasn't won the IPL. So, ultimately a captain is only as good as his record till the time you don't win the IPL. There are people who have won the trophy three times... there is MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. So I think he has a long way to go," Gambhir told Star Sports.

The former KKR skipper added: "You cannot compare him to someone like MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma at this stage because he has been part of RCB and captaining RCB for the last seven to eight years and he has been very lucky and should rather thank the franchise that they stuck to him because not many captains have got such a long run where they haven't won a tournament. He should be very thankful to the franchise as they have stuck with him."

Gambhir backed Ambati Rayudu for the hotly debated No 4 position and said he should be persisted for the ICC World Cup 2019. "No. 4 should have been a settled position by now. Virat Kohli played the 2011 World Cup at No. 4. Whoever the team management decides to back should be backed to the hilt and they should stay patient with him. It is a very important slot and you can't have a floater at No 4 because the No. 3 and No. 4 makes the core of your middle order," Gambhir said.

"You backed MS Dhoni too last year and even Shikhar Dhawan. Ambati Rayudu averages nearly 50 in ODIs, he hasn't done anything wrong. Failures are part and parcel of the game. You didn't drop any other player after two or three failures," said the former India opener.