Kohli, marry me: Lahore policeman's plea

Bengaluru, September 19: There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is the current hot property - on and off the field.

Despite dating Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, Kohli do get several 'marry me' applications.

Recently, England women cricketer Daniel Wyatt send a marriage proposal to Kohli through twitter.

But how about getting marriage proposal from a man? Kohli recently got a proposal from a Lahore policeman.

While on duty during the World XI vs Pakistan T20 in Lahore, a cop stunned everyone while holding the placard: "Kohli, marry me."

Now, competition on for Anushka!