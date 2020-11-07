Kohli may miss last two Tests of Australian tour

Kohli is married to Bollywood celebrity Anushka Sharma.

The first family of Indian cricket had announced via Twitter in August that they were ready to welcome a new member to the family in January, 2021.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has over the years, encouraged cricketers to take paternity breaks and same privilege is likely be extended to the Indian captain.

An official word on the skipper's itinerary is not yet out, but a senior BCCI source told PTI news agency on conidtions of anonymity that Kohli can be expected to take paternity leave after the first two Tests of the series starting on December 17.

"The BCCI has always believed that family is priority. In case, the skipper decides on availing paternity break, he'll then be available only for the first two Test matches," the senior source said.

The four Test matches will be held in Adelaide (D/N, December 17-21), Melbourne (Dec 26-30), Sydney (Jan 7-11, 2021) and Brisbane (Jan 15-19).

"Look, in normal times, he could've flown back for the birth of his first born, missed a Test and played the final one in Brisbane. However, if the 14-day quarantine is still in place and it'll be difficult to go and come back again," the source added.

Kohli and Anushka are currently in the UAE where the star batsman was leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

RCB lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the play-offs tie on Friday (November 6) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to bow out of IPL 2020 as their title jinx continued.

Despite starting IPL 2020 on a good note and finishing fourth in the points table, RCB had to end their campaign in Eliminator.