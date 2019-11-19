Kohli, Rahane will be first to reach Kolkata for the historic Pink Ball Test

The duo are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday morning, while the rest of the team will arrive in batches, local team manager Samrat Bhowmcik told PTI.

Giving out the arrival itinerary of the teams, he said Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammed Shami would be the last to join the squad on Wednesday (November 20).

"Ishant Sharma is slated to arrive Tuesday night, while other members of the squad along with the full Bangladeshi contingent are scheduled to arrive together in the afternoon," he said.

However there is no scheduled practice for Tuesday (November 19).

"But you never know if the captain wants to have a feel of the stadium, he might just drop in," he said.

India had taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after beating Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days and they will look to seal their 12th successive home series victory in the Eden pink ball Test.

Both teams will play their first ever day/night Test.