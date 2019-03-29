Kohli, Rohit lambast umpiring error

1. What Rohit felt

"I just got to know when we crossed the rope. Somebody just told me it was a no-ball. These kind of mistakes are not good for the game of cricket, it's pretty simple, the over before that. Bumrah bowled a ball which wasn't a wide ball. Those are game-changers," said Rohit in the post match press conference.

2. Rohit's suggestion

Rohit suggested that the on-field umpires could hold more communication with the off-field umpires. "There's a TV up there, they have to watch what's happening," he noted. "It is as simple as it is. Players can't do much. The only thing they can do is walk off and shake hands because it was the last ball. It's disappointed to see that. I hope they rectify their mistakes like we do when we make mistakes."

3. A solution in sight?

"I don't know what the solution is. They (boards) need to come up with a solution. I am not authorised to. Eventually it's not good for the game and whatever is not good for the game, I won't stand for that. Those decisions can cost you games and those games can cost you the tournament. We work really hard to win the tournament and those kind of mistakes are not acceptable," he said.

4. Kohli vents ire

"We are playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket. The umpires should have had their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call at the last ball. If it is a game of margins, I don't know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there," said Kohli.