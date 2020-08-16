Kohli’s emotional tribute to MS Dhoni: You will always be my captain! Watch

Dhoni’s retirement has been a topic of discussion for several months now, but when the world cup winning skipper announced his decision on his social media handle, his fans and the cricket fraternity was left in shock, including his partner in crime, Virat Kohli.

MS Dhoni retires: Witty, blunt one-liners that added to former India cricketer's legend

The current Indian skipper had penned an emotional post for the outgoing player, but on Sunday, Kohli bid farewell to the wicketkeeper saying, “You’ll always be my captain!”

Kohli and Dhoni’s friendship has always been an envious one, so it came as no surprise that the Indian skipper was at a loss of words while expressing his gratitude towards Dhoni.

Unlike MSD’s calm nature, Kohli is the stark opposite, as he has always been expressive, be it joy or anger. But on Sunday, in a video posted on BCCI’s official Twitter handle, Kohli said MSD’s retirement was one of those rare moments when he was left speechless.

MS Dhoni retires: The world has seen achievements, I’ve seen the person: Kohli pens emotional farewell

Kohli and Dhoni’s camaraderie will be missed by fans and teammates, and opening up on the cricketer’s retirement, Kohli said, “Words fall short a lot of times in life and I think this is one of those moments. All I can say is that you will always be that guy who sat in the last seat of the bus, not saying much, but your presence and your aura saying a lot.

“We have shared a great camaraderie, friendship, understanding because we have always played for the same roles, same goals, which was to make the team win,” added the skipper.

"I've always said this and I will say it again, you will always be my Captain," #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli pays his tribute to @msdhoni who announced his retirement from international cricket at 1929 hours yesterday.#ThankYouMSD pic.twitter.com/U6uWlow4lB — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2020

Even after taking over the captain’s baton from Dhoni, both shared a wonderful relationship and respected each other’s game and have always enjoyed playing together. Their camaraderie on the field has been a delight to watch and Kohli expressed his gratitude, as he went on to add, “It's been a pleasure playing under you, alongside you. You showed belief in me, which I would always be grateful for. I have said it before, I will say it again, you will always be my captain,” signed off the skipper.

MS Dhoni faster than best pickpockets - Ravi Shastri on Mahi's wicketkeeping

The 39-year-old will not be seen in the Indian colours anymore, but he will be seen in the Chennai Super Kings’ yellow, when he takes the field on September 19th for the upcoming edition of the IPL.