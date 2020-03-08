Cricket
Kohli, Tendulkar say women's team will bounce back stronger

By Pti
team india

New Delhi, March 8: Indian men's team captain Virat Kohli and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday praised the national team's performance in the Women's T20 World Cup, saying they will bounce back stronger from the defeat to Australia in the final.

Unbeaten throughout the tournament, India were outplayed in all departments of the game by the defending champions, who clinched an unprecedented fifth world title in the shortest format with an 85-run win.

"Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women's Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I'm confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. Raising hands @BCCIWomen," Indian men's team captain Kohli tweeted.

Batting first after the coin landed in Meg Lanning's favour, Australia came out in scintillating fashion with their openers Alyssa Healy (75 off 39 balls) and Beth Mooney (78 off 54 balls) laying the foundation with a 115-run partnership in double quick time.

Chasing 185, India were all out for 99, but batting great Tendulkar asked the team to not lose hope.

"Congratulations to Australia for winning the @T20WorldCup. It was a tough day for #TeamIndia. Our team is young and will grow into a solid unit. You have inspired many across the globe. We are proud of you. Keep working hard and never lose hope. It will happen one day," Tendulkar tweeted.

Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 20:37 [IST]
