Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kohli vs Tendulkar: Panesar’s suggestion to rename India vs England series starts Twitter war

By

Bengaluru, Feb 10: It looks like former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar has started a war on Twitter after the former cricketer suggested that India vs England contests should be named after Sachin Tendulkar and Alastair Cook.

Stating that both these cricketers have scored the highest Test runs for their respective countries, Panesar said that the two former players deserved the honour.

Panesar took to social media site Twitter to make the suggestion. The former player further added that though Tendulkar is one of the greatest players to have graced the game, there is no series named after him.

Taking to Twitter, Panesar wrote, “Eng v India test series should be called “Tendulkar Cook trophy” because both have the highest test runs for their countries, they played a lot against each other and we know Tendulkar is the biggest legend and we don’t have a series named after him. @englandcricket @BCCI #INDvENG.”

The former player further suggested that the series could also be called the Vaughan-Dravid Trophy. In a third tweet, Panesar asked for suggestions from Tendulkar, James Anderson, Michael Vaughan, Ian Botham and Kapil Dev.

Panesar’s tweet started a Twitter war with fans coming up with several suggestions. Some fans went to the extent of naming the series the Kohli-Root Trophy!

Furthermore, the argument over the tweet took a new turn when the fans started comparing Kohli and Sachin’s numbers. Let’s take a look at how the argument unfolded.

'Kohli may step down as captain’

Meanwhile, Panesar, who played a key role in Rngland’s series win in India in 2012, also suggested that current Indian skipper Virat Kohli may step down as captain if the Indian team lose another match under his leadership. Following the Chennai loss, India have lost four Tests in a row under Kohli and Panesar suggested that that may be a cause for concern.

Speaking to WION, Panesar said, “Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen of all-time. But the team is simply not doing well under him and we have the results in the last four Test that India played under him. I think Kohli will be under pressure and more now because Rahane has done phenomenally well as the captain.

“India have already lost four Tests in a row and if the number goes to five in the next match, then I think he will step down from his role,” added the former player.

Hosts India is set to take on the visiting side in the second Test in Chennai from February 13.

More ENGLAND IN INDIA 2021 News

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 17:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 10, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More