Kohli vs Tendulkar: Panesar’s suggestion to rename India vs England series starts Twitter war

Stating that both these cricketers have scored the highest Test runs for their respective countries, Panesar said that the two former players deserved the honour.

Panesar took to social media site Twitter to make the suggestion. The former player further added that though Tendulkar is one of the greatest players to have graced the game, there is no series named after him.

Taking to Twitter, Panesar wrote, “Eng v India test series should be called “Tendulkar Cook trophy” because both have the highest test runs for their countries, they played a lot against each other and we know Tendulkar is the biggest legend and we don’t have a series named after him. @englandcricket @BCCI #INDvENG.”

The former player further suggested that the series could also be called the Vaughan-Dravid Trophy. In a third tweet, Panesar asked for suggestions from Tendulkar, James Anderson, Michael Vaughan, Ian Botham and Kapil Dev.

Panesar’s tweet started a Twitter war with fans coming up with several suggestions. Some fans went to the extent of naming the series the Kohli-Root Trophy!

Furthermore, the argument over the tweet took a new turn when the fans started comparing Kohli and Sachin’s numbers. Let’s take a look at how the argument unfolded.

Let's wait for a year or two ..it will be Kohli - Root Trophy .. — Mahadevan Thangaraj (@tuticorian) February 10, 2021

Yeaah name it after Kohli who is around 8500 test runs away from Sachin's total Test runs.. great advice uncle 🤡🤡 — Abhinandan Mehra (@ABHINANDAN55555) February 10, 2021

Man! Either you are a teenager who doesn't know how to argue or a highly salty Narcissist who thinks of himself as the best. "Buzz off"??

Learn something other than these words bro .

And one last point , virat has got more international trophies than sachin. Now you buzz off — Anonymous (@Anonymo49455875) February 10, 2021

This is my opinion... kohli is king of bilateral series and underperformer of big multinational tournaments...now please buzzz off pic.twitter.com/8pzaFvcSNf — Abhinandan Mehra (@ABHINANDAN55555) February 10, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂 yeaah blame sachin when jadeja and others could not make 17 in 18 😂😂😂 great...you can keep your options to yourself...stop forcing people...as i said...stop forcing people to have opinion same as you...now please buzz off..i have already told you to end discussion — Abhinandan Mehra (@ABHINANDAN55555) February 10, 2021

And i have seen sachin scoring 175 and india loosing a ODI because he couldn't finish the game , i have seen chennai test 1999 where he couldn't finish the game . Sachin was a great batsman , but i am sure when virat finishes , he'll have way more accolades than sachin . — Anonymous (@Anonymo49455875) February 10, 2021

😂😂😂😂 tell me one test match which kohli has won or saved in overseas...in india its Ashwin who wins you matches....and in overseas only match which kohli has won with bat is Headingly test...😂😂😂 And kohli's performances in big odi tournaments is not even close to sachin — Abhinandan Mehra (@ABHINANDAN55555) February 10, 2021

Why not Botham-Kapil trophy? — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) February 10, 2021

Currently, the #IndvEng Test series is played for - the Anthony De Mello Trophy which was constituted in 1951.

And when the Test series is played in England it is for - the Pataudi Trophy (since 2007). — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 10, 2021

'Kohli may step down as captain’

Meanwhile, Panesar, who played a key role in Rngland’s series win in India in 2012, also suggested that current Indian skipper Virat Kohli may step down as captain if the Indian team lose another match under his leadership. Following the Chennai loss, India have lost four Tests in a row under Kohli and Panesar suggested that that may be a cause for concern.

Speaking to WION, Panesar said, “Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen of all-time. But the team is simply not doing well under him and we have the results in the last four Test that India played under him. I think Kohli will be under pressure and more now because Rahane has done phenomenally well as the captain.

“India have already lost four Tests in a row and if the number goes to five in the next match, then I think he will step down from his role,” added the former player.

Hosts India is set to take on the visiting side in the second Test in Chennai from February 13.