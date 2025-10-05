Why is the IND vs PAK Women's World Cup 2025 Match Stopped in Colombo? India, Pakistan players under 'Insect' Attack

Cricket Kohli's 2008 U-19 World Cup Teammates Tanmay Srivastava and Ajitesh Argal Officiate India A vs Australia A Series By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 19:19 [IST]

Kanpur, Oct 5: Seventeen summers after they helped a young Virat Kohli lift the 2008 ICC U-19 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Tanmay Srivastava and Ajitesh Argal have found themselves reunited on a cricket field once again - but in a very different capacity.

Now aged 35 and 37, respectively, the former India U-19 teammates are officiating together as on-field umpires in the ongoing India A vs Australia A series in Kanpur.

From World Cup Heroes to Match Officials

Back in 2008, Argal - a lively medium pacer - was named Player of the Final for his match-winning spell against South Africa. Srivastava, the elegant left-handed opener from Uttar Pradesh, was India's highest run-getter in that tournament, scoring 262 runs in six matches.

While Kohli's journey took him to global stardom, Srivastava and Argal took quieter but commendable paths within Indian cricket - and today, their names are once again etched together in a new chapter.

A New Chapter in Cricket Careers

Both Srivastava and Argal cleared the BCCI Umpiring Exam in 2023, marking their official transition from players to match officials. Since then, they have steadily climbed the domestic officiating ladder, having already stood in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches.

The India A vs Australia A assignment is their biggest international-level opportunity so far - one that could open doors to higher recognition.

Srivastava, who had earlier worked as a talent scout for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and officiated in the IPL, has long been seen as a meticulous cricketing mind. Argal, despite a shorter playing career - with just 10 first-class appearances - is known for his deep understanding of the game and calm temperament.

Umpiring Ambitions and Indian Representation

India's pool of elite umpires has been relatively thin in recent years, with Nitin Menon being the only Indian on the ICC Elite Panel. For Argal and Srivastava, this new journey represents both a personal challenge and a chance to improve the standard of umpiring in Indian cricket.

Their immediate goal would be to make it to the ICC Emirates Panel, a step below the Elite group, before aspiring to the highest level.

A Full-Circle Moment

As Virat Kohli continues to command global attention, preparing for India's upcoming ODI series in Australia, it's poetic that two of his 2008 U-19 teammates have found new life in the same sport - still under the same sun, still under the same pressure, just on the other side of the boundary.

For Tanmay Srivastava and Ajitesh Argal, the whistle and white coat have replaced the bat and ball, but their passion for the game burns just as brightly.