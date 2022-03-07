Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: Match List, Dates, Timings, Venues

With the addition of two new teams - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, the organizers split the 10 teams into two groups of five teams. A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days. The 15th season of the IPL will start on March 26th in a repeat of last year's final, with defending champions CSK taking on runners-up KKR at the Wankhede stadium. The final will be played on May 29.

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have been placed in Group A along side five-time champs Mumbai Indians, inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

After taking on CSK in the season opener, the Shreyas Iyer-led Knight Riders will taken on Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 30. The Knights will play their final league game on May 18th when they take on newcomers Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium. KKR will play 12 evening matches and two day matches.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune. There will be 12 double headers in total with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST.

All teams will play 4 matches each at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium and 3 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (7 home matches and 7 away matches) totalling to 70 league matches, followed by the 4 playoff matches. Each team will play 5 teams twice and the remaining 4 teams only once (2 only home and 2 only away). Each team will play twice with the teams in their group and with the team in the same row in the second group. With the rest of the teams in the second group they will play only once during the season.

Here is a look at Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table with Dates, Venues and Timings in IST:

Date Day Fixture Venue Time (IST) March 26 Saturday Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium 7.30PM March 30 Wednesday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders DY Patil Stadium 7.30PM April 1 Friday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Wankhede Stadium 7.30PM April 6 Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians MCA Stadium, Pune 7.30PM April 10 Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Brabourne - CCI 3.30PM April 15 Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Brabourne - CCI 7.30PM April 18 Monday Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Brabourne - CCI 7.30PM April 23 Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 3.30PM April 28 Thursday Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium 7.30PM May 2 Monday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium 7.30PM May 7 Saturday Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders MCA Stadium, Pune 7.30PM May 9 Monday Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders DY Patil Stadium 7.30PM May 14 Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad MCA Stadium, Pune 7.30PM May 18 Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants DY Patil Stadium 7.30PM

KKR Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Rinku Singh, Baba Indrajith, Abhijit Tomar, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, Rasikh Dar, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine