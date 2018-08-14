KPL 2018: How the tournament evolved into a sought-after event over the years

The KPL has its own place of significance in the annals of the rich Karnataka cricketing history. Basically, a brain child of former Karnataka State Cricket Association secretary Brijesh Patel, the KPL has grown from strength to strength over the years and it now stands as a much sought after event in the state cricketing calendar when it touches the 2018 edition.

Of course, the structure and format have changed and evolved. It started off with eight teams (franchises) and was moulded into a mini IPL kind of format. It also had in its fold the Rock Stars team comprising of top actors from across the Kannada film fraternity.

This was done mainly to meet two objectives:

A To combine entertainment and cricket which is a proven winner in terms of partnership to attract the masses. The IPL offers the finest example for this.

B To get the crowd in numbers and promote the game of cricket especially in remote areas which were hitherto deprived of watching and coming in close contact with their dream cricket stars.

On the cricket development front, the KPL has sown its seeds in cities like Hubli, Mysore and now it is a matter of time before the tournament is taken to other remote centres of Karnataka.

The players have benefited immensely too. Apart from their earnings at the KPL auction, a few of them have bagged IPL contracts and that has changed their lives. To top it, the KPL is now being aired in one of the premium sports channells and that helps the tournament to grab eyeballs aplenty.

In all, the KPL is here to stay and one only sees it growing in stature in the years to come.

(The author has been associated with Karnataka cricket in various capacities over the years).