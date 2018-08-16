KPL 2018 Live: Bijapur Bulls vs Hubli Tigers: Tigers emerge 4-wicket winner

Bengaluru, August 16: In the second match of the KPL 2018, Bijapur Bulls and Hubli Tigers will come face to face seeking a victorious start to their campaign in this edition. MyKhel brings you the live coverage of the match.

On Wednesday (August 15), Bengaluru Blasters beat defending champions Belagavi Panthers by 67 runs in the tournament opener.

All over here at Chinnaswamy. Hubli Tigers beat Bijapur Bulls by 4 wickets. Tight but they crossed the line. Two quick wickets - Taha one of them as Tigers are now 117/6 -Bille and Kranti Kumar is out in the middle and they need 12 runs off 14 balls. WICKET 4: R Vinay Kumar c Chipli b Suneel Raju and Tigers are now 103/4 in 15.4 overs. 100 up for Tigers in 14.3 overs and at this stage 29 off 31 balls to win. In fact, this was Taha's 8th fifty in KPL, one behind leader Mayank Agarwal, who has 9. WICKET 3: Sunil Kumar Jain gets castled by Suneel Raju for 10 runs as Tigers are 90/3 in 13.5 overs. Meanwhile Taha reaches his 50. Taha escapes as Cariappa bowls a no-ball and Tigers sigh! After 10 overs Tigers are 68/2 and 73/2 after 11. They need 56 runs off 54 balls to win from here. Good, tight contest Wicket 2: Sujith Gowda lbw by KC Cariappa and Tigers are 63/2 after 8.4 but they are still on track After 8 overs, Tigers are 58/1 with Taha and Sujith holding the fort well. Energetic start to the Tigers chase as they are 16 for no loss in 1.3 overs with Taha taking a toll on Appanna. Welcome back and Tigers have started their chase. And Bulls are opening their bowling with left arm spinner KP Appanna. Mohd Taha and Abhishek Reddy are Tigers' openers. 128/7 - end of the innings score for Bijapur Bulls. Tigers require 129 runs to win on a sluggish pitch that has little turn as well. Interesting chase this could be. WICKET 6: Bulls are 102/6 in 18.1 overs. Ronit More is new batsman. Oh no! Wicket 7: first ball dismissal for More. IG Anil is on hat-trick. 102/7 Bulls are now. Sliding fast. 100 up for Bulls in 18 overs - a six off Vinay Kumar by Naveen. Less than three overs remaining for Bulls and they are struggling for momentum and Tigers have bowled well here. WICKET 5: Suneel Raju goes as Mahesh Patil gets his 3rd wicket. Bulls are now sliding fast at 69/5 in 12.3 overs After 10 overs, Bulls are 57 for four as top order has caved in. Big work ahead of them Bulls have lost their way here. Two wickets and just 55 on board and they are fast nearing halfway mark After 6 Power Play Blocks, Bulls are 38/1 and Chipli looks good here, hammered a six off spinner Anil Chipli, a former Karnataka batsman, get a move on here getting a couple of boundaries WICKET 1. Vinay Kumar has given marching orders to Shishir Bhavane, caught behind by Nitin Bille and Bulls are 1/1 in 0.5 overs. Welcome all. Bijapur Bulls have won the toss and elected to bat. R Vinay Kumar is opening the bowling for Hubli Tigers while Bharath Chipli and Shishir Bhavane are opening batsmen for Bulls.