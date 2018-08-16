KPL 2018; Mahesh Patel, Mohd Taha guide Hubli Tigers to four-wicket win over Bijapur Bulls

Having restricted the Bulls to a modest 128 for 7 from their 20 overs, thanks to Patel's telling spell, the Tigers got home in the 19th over with opener Mohammad Taha (62, 50b, 8x4, 1x6) holding the fort for most part even as wickets fell in a heap at the other end.

A couple of dropped chances and a missed wicket thanks to a no-ball, Taha escaping on 45 when leggie KC Kariappa overstepped, didn't help the Bijapur Bulls' cause. Taha's needless run out in the 18th over brought the Bulls back into the game but the Hubli late-order held on to see the win through.

Earlier, the evening started with players of both teams and the match officials observing a minute's silence for former India Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpapee and former India captain Ajit Wadekar.

Later, the Bulls struggled to get going despite a reasonable start as they slipped from 38 for 1 in the six Power Play overs to 57 for 4 at the end of the 10th over. Skipper Vinay Kumar had begun it with his first over dismissal of opener Shishir Bhavane but it was leggie Patel who made the difference.

Getting a fair bit of turn off the track he first had an advancing Anurag Bajpai stumped easily by wicketkeeper Nitin Bhille with the first delivery of his second over. Two balls later, Bulls captain Bharath Chipli (25, 29, 2x4, 2x6) who had just slammed a huge six off left-arm spinner Anil I, holed out to long on. Then off his final over Patel had all-rounder Suneel Raju caught at third man to end with figures of 4-0-16-3.

The Bulls' back was well and truly broken and despite a fair bit of depth in their batting line-up, no real headway could be made. No 7 batsman MG Naveen slammed four sixes in a 25-ball unbeaten 44 to help push the total somewhat but it was never going to be enough. Their bowlers did fight it though.

Brief scores: Bijapur Bulls: 128/7 in 20 overs (Bharath Chipli 29, Naveen MG 44; Anil IG 2-28, Mahesh Patel 3-16) lost to Hubli Tigers: 131/6 in 18.5 overs (Mohd Taha 62; Suneel Rahu 2-21) by 4 wkts.

Friday's match (August 17, 2018): Bengaluru Blasters vs Ballari Tuskers; 6.40 pm

Live on: Star Networks