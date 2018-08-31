KPL 2018: Mysuru Warriors pull off a thriller in high-scoring game

Set a massive 202 to get from their 20 overs after the host team, put into bat, had made 201 for 4, the Panthers all but pulled it off thanks to a 54-run, 7th wicket stand off just 20 balls between Nidish M and Akshay Ballal.

With as many as 72 required in the last five overs it seemed all over for Belagavi. That's when Nidish (44 not out, 19b, 2x4, 4x6) and Akshay 21, 9b, 2x4, 1x6) took charge. Mysuru skipper and left-arm spinner J Suchith bore the brunt of it, going for 16 in the 16th over and then 25 more in his fourth and final over, the 18th of the innings. Three sixes from Nidish's blade and one from Akshay seemed to have settled the match in Belagavi's favour.

Suchith had some other tricks up his sleeve. After a long mid-pitch consultation, Suchith turned to medium pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar to bowl the 19th over with 20 required by Belagavi. The big-built bowler responded by picking up Akshay first and Prashanth S later. He did bowl a high full toss to give away a free hit but eventually conceded only six runs.

The final over too saw its share of drama with number nine Shubang Hedge sending the first ball from left-arm pacer Prateek Jain for six. The bowler recovered from the blow, kept his nerve, and finally pulled it off for his side in front of the noisy home supporters. The fantastic effort of Nidish as also that of opener Dikshanshu Negi (60, 33b, 3x4, 5x6), who ensured the chase was always on, thus went in vain.

Mysuru owed it to their own late charge when they batted. After seeing through a period when they scored just 20 runs between the 6th and 10th overs, the experience of Amit Verma and the exuberance of Shoaib Manager, came to their rescue. The duo raised 69 from 30 balls for the third wicket and paved the way for 81 runs to be amassed in the last five overs, which made all the difference in the end.

Getting together after another useful stand from openers Arjun Hoysala (37, 36b, 4x4) and Rajoo Bhatkal (31, 29b, 2x4, 1x6), both of whom were dropped with nothing on the board, Verma (43 not out, 22b, 3x4, 3x6) and Man of the Match Manager (56, 24b, 7x4, 3x6) turned a modest total into a match-winning one, even if it was just about so.

Brief scores: Mysuru Warriors: 201/4 in 20 overs (Arjun Hoysala 37, Rajoo Bhatkal 31, Amit Verma 43 n.o., Shoaib Manager 56) beat Belagavi Panthers: 200/8 in 20 overs (Dikshanshu Nefi 60, Nidish M 44 n.o,, Akshay Ballal 21; Vysjak Vijaykumar 2-30, Amit Verma 2-29) by 1 run.

Saturday's matches (Sept 1, 2018): Mysuru Warriors vs Bijapur Bulls - 2.10 pm.

Hubli Tigers vs Belagavi Panthers - 6.40 pm, SNDR Wadiyar Stadium, Mysuru.

Live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Hotstar